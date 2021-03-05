Biden has asked team to travel to Mexico border and report on influx of children

U.S. President Joe Biden has asked senior officials to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border and brief him on the government response to the influx of unaccompanied minors and steps to ensure the children's safety and care, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Vedant Patel said the date and time of the visit would remain confidential due to security and privacy concerns.

