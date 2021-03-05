Left Menu

Biden has asked team to travel to Mexico border and report on influx of children

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 05:57 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has asked senior officials to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border and brief him on the government response to the influx of unaccompanied minors and steps to ensure the children's safety and care, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Vedant Patel said the date and time of the visit would remain confidential due to security and privacy concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

