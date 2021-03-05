China to keep average annual GDP growth within 'reasonable' range in 2021-2025

China will keep its average annual economic growth rate over the next five years within a "reasonable" range, the government said on Friday in its development plan for 2021-2025.

China's gross domestic product growth target for 2016-2020 was over 6.5%.

The annual growth rate in disposable income per capita over the next five years will be "in line with GDP growth", compared with a 2016-20 goal of over 6.5%, according to the plan.

