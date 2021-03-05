US condemns terrorists who seek to infiltrate across LoC
We call on all parties to reduce tensions along the Line of Control by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told a reporter at his daily news conference.We condemn terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 08:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 08:04 IST
Condemning the terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control, the US on Thursday called on all parties to reduce tensions along the LoC by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments.
''We have continued to follow very closely developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Our policy towards the region has not changed. We call on all parties to reduce tensions along the Line of Control by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments,'' State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told a reporter at his daily news conference.
''We condemn terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control. When it comes to how we will support that, we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other areas of concern,'' Price said in response to a question.
Price was responding to a question as to what Secretary of State Antony Blinken is going to do to ensure or try to ensure that the ceasefire announced between India and Pakistan is maintained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
