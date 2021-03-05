Singapore says "national shame" for armed forces to use weapons against own people

Singapore's foreign minister said on Friday it was a "national shame" for the armed forces of a country to use weapons against their own people as he called on Myanmar's military rulers to seek a peaceful solution to the unrest in the country.

"We are appalled by the violence inflicted by security forces against civilians," Vivian Balakrishnan said in parliament.

