Left Menu

China sets another mild defence budget rise for 2021

China's 2021 defence spending will rise 6.8% from 2020, up only slightly from last year's budgeted increase, marking the sixth year in a row of single-digit growth, roughly in line with the annual economic growth target of more than 6%. The figure, set at 1.35 trillion yuan ($208.47 billion) in the national budget released on Friday, is closely watched as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 08:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 08:12 IST
China sets another mild defence budget rise for 2021

China's 2021 defence spending will rise 6.8% from 2020, up only slightly from last year's budgeted increase, marking the sixth year in a row of single-digit growth, roughly in line with the annual economic growth target of more than 6%.

The figure, set at 1.35 trillion yuan ($208.47 billion) in the national budget released on Friday, is closely watched as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military. Last year China said defence spending would rise just 6.6%, its slowest rate in three decades, as the economy wilted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Li Keqiang, in his state-of-the-nation address to the largely rubber-stamp legislature, said this year the government would strengthen the armed forces "through reform, science and technology and the training of capable personnel". "We will boost military training and preparedness across the board, make overall plans for responding to security risks in all areas and for all situations, and enhance the military's strategic capacity to protect the sovereignty, security and development interests of our country," Li said in a government translation of his remarks.

"We will improve the layout of the defence-related science, technology and industry, and enhance the defence mobilisation system," he added, without giving details. China routinely says that spending for defensive purposes is a comparatively low percentage of its GDP and that critics want to "contain" the country and demonize it as a threat to world peace.

The budget gives only a raw figure for military expenditure, with no breakdown. Many diplomats and foreign experts believe the country under-reports the real number. China's reported defence budget in 2021 is about a quarter of U.S. defence spending.

U.S. defence spending amounted to $714 billion in fiscal year 2020 and is expected to increase to $733 billion in the 2021 fiscal year. ($1 = 6.4758 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China state planner says to make birth policy 'more inclusive'

Chinas state planner said on Friday that it would make the countrys birth policy more inclusive, while trying to reduce the costs of having children, amid mounting concerns over the countrys rapidly ageing population. We will implement the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Surging bond yields push Asian shares to one-month lows

Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows on Friday as rising U.S. Treasury yields again rattled equity investors while hoisting the dollar to a three-month high, which in turn dragged the Japanese yen. Energy markets were not spared the volat...

China's parliament to delay Hong Kong legislative vote, overhaul electoral system

Elections for Hong Kongs legislature will likely be deferred for a second year to September 2022 as Beijing plans a major overhaul of the citys electoral system, a severe blow to remaining democratic hopes in the global financial hub. The d...

Civil War: Trump attacks Republican strategist Rove, who fires back

Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trumps first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021