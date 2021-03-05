Left Menu

Singapore says "national shame" for armed forces to use weapons against own people

Singapore's foreign minister said on Friday it was a "national shame" for the armed forces of a country to use weapons against their own people as he called on Myanmar's military rulers to seek a peaceful solution to the unrest in the country. "It is the height of national shame for the armed forces of any country to turn its arms against its own people," said Vivian Balakrishnan, repeating that Singapore was appalled by the violence against civilians in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 08:53 IST
Singapore says "national shame" for armed forces to use weapons against own people

Singapore's foreign minister said on Friday it was a "national shame" for the armed forces of a country to use weapons against their own people as he called on Myanmar's military rulers to seek a peaceful solution to the unrest in the country.

"It is the height of national shame for the armed forces of any country to turn its arms against its own people," said Vivian Balakrishnan, repeating that Singapore was appalled by the violence against civilians in the country. The United Nations has said at least 54 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup. More than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists.

Balakrishnan and his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had held talks with a representative of the junta earlier this week. Singapore along with a number of other ASEAN foreign ministers have called for the release of political detainees including civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Balakrishnan said on Friday the foreign ministers were in daily contact with each another over Myanmar. However, he said that while ASEAN should play a constructive role in facilitating a return to normalcy and stability, there would be s limited impact from any external pressure on the situation in Myanmar. "If you look over the past 70 years, the military authorities in Myanmar, frankly, do not respond to economic sanctions, do not respond to moral opprobrium," the Singapore minister said.

He said that while references to the ASEAN charter and human rights declaration were essential, they were not sufficient to change the junta's behaviour. "The keys ultimately lie within Myanmar. And there's a limit to how far external pressure will be brought to bear," Balakrishnan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Advisers of New York governor pushed for changes in nursing home deaths report - papers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos top advisers had successfully pushed the states health officials to strip a public report of data that showed more nursing-home residents had died of COVID-19 than acknowledged by the administration, the Wall...

PM Modi, Shah greet Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Prad...

Athletic beats Levante, will play in consecutive Copa finals

Athletic Bilbao will have a chance to win two Copa del Rey titles in a two-week span next month.The Basque Country club reached this seasons final on Thursday by defeating Levante 2-1 in extra time, setting up an April 17 final against Barc...

Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury

Barcelona captain Gerard Piqu is facing another spell on the sidelines after spraining a ligament in his right knee, the club said Thursday.Piqu sustained the injury in the teams 3-0 win over Sevilla in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021