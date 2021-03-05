Left Menu

China sets another mild defence budget rise for 2021

China's 2021 defence spending will rise 6.8% from 2020, up just slightly from last year's budget increase and broadly tracking the government's modest growth forecast, as the world's second-largest economy emerges from the pandemic's fallout. Premier Li Keqiang pledged that efforts to strengthen the People's Liberation Army, which is developing an array of weapons from stealthy fighters to aircraft carriers, would continue apace in the face of what China views as multiple security threats.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 09:13 IST
China sets another mild defence budget rise for 2021

China's 2021 defence spending will rise 6.8% from 2020, up just slightly from last year's budget increase and broadly tracking the government's modest growth forecast, as the world's second-largest economy emerges from the pandemic's fallout.

Premier Li Keqiang pledged that efforts to strengthen the People's Liberation Army, which is developing an array of weapons from stealthy fighters to aircraft carriers, would continue apace in the face of what China views as multiple security threats. The spending figure, set at 1.35 trillion yuan ($208.47 billion) in the national budget released on Friday, is closely watched as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military.

Last year China said the defence budget would rise just 6.6%, its slowest rate in three decades, as the economy wilted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the sixth year in a row for a single-digit increase. Li, in his state-of-the-nation address to the largely rubber-stamp legislature, said this year the government would strengthen the armed forces "through reform, science and technology and the training of capable personnel".

"We will boost military training and preparedness across the board, make overall plans for responding to security risks in all areas and for all situations, and enhance the military's strategic capacity to protect the sovereignty, security and development interests of our country," Li said in a government translation of his remarks. "We will improve the layout of the defence-related science, technology and industry, and enhance the defence mobilisation system," he added, without giving details.

Li set an annual economic growth target of more than 6%, after last year dropping the gross domestic product growth target from the premier's work report for the first time since 2002 after the pandemic devastated its economy. China routinely says that spending for defensive purposes is a comparatively low percentage of its GDP and that critics want to "contain" the country and demonize it as a threat to world peace.

The country is nervous about challenges on several fronts, ranging from Taiwan to U.S. missions in the disputed South China Sea near Chinese-occupied islands, an ongoing border dispute with India, and unrest in Hong Kong. The budget gives only a raw figure for military expenditure, with no breakdown. Many diplomats and foreign experts believe the country under-reports the real number.

China's reported defence budget in 2021 is about a quarter of U.S. defence spending. U.S. defence spending amounted to $714 billion in fiscal year 2020 and is expected to increase to $733 billion in the 2021 fiscal year.

China has long argued that it needs to close the gap with the United States. China, for example, has two aircraft carriers, compared with 11 in active service for the United States. ($1 = 6.4758 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Advisers of New York governor pushed for changes in nursing home deaths report - papers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos top advisers had successfully pushed the states health officials to strip a public report of data that showed more nursing-home residents had died of COVID-19 than acknowledged by the administration, the Wall...

PM Modi, Shah greet Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Prad...

Athletic beats Levante, will play in consecutive Copa finals

Athletic Bilbao will have a chance to win two Copa del Rey titles in a two-week span next month.The Basque Country club reached this seasons final on Thursday by defeating Levante 2-1 in extra time, setting up an April 17 final against Barc...

Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury

Barcelona captain Gerard Piqu is facing another spell on the sidelines after spraining a ligament in his right knee, the club said Thursday.Piqu sustained the injury in the teams 3-0 win over Sevilla in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021