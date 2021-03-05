Rajnath Singh to attend Combined Commanders' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will attend the Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC), a premier brain-storming event of the Military Commanders from the three Services commenced at Kevadia in Gujarat yesterday. Taking to Twitter, Singh informed that India's security situation and defence preparedness would be reviewed at the conference.

"Leaving for Kevadia, Gujarat on a two-day visit. Shall attend the Combined Commanders' Conference, where India's security situation and defence preparedness would be reviewed. Looking forward to it," the Defence Minister tweeted. According to the ministry, the combined apex level military leadership of the country is reviewing the security situation and defence preparedness of the Armed Forces and deliberating pertinent organisational issues for evolving a joint military vision for the future during the three-day conference from March 4 to 6.

The valedictory session on the third and final day will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also in attendance. In a major change from the past, the scope of the conference this year has been expanded to make it a multi-layered, interactive, informal and informed event with the added participation of about 30 officers and soldiers of various ranks from the three Services, the ministry further stated. (ANI)

