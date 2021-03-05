Left Menu

Australia says inquiry spurred by rape allegations to report findings in November

An independent inquiry into the workplace culture of Australia's Parliament launched after several rape allegations involving staff members of the ruling Liberal party will report its findings by November, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said on Friday. Three female employees of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal party last month said they had been raped by the same man in 2019 and 2020.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 05-03-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 09:21 IST
Australia says inquiry spurred by rape allegations to report findings in November

An independent inquiry into the workplace culture of Australia's Parliament launched after several rape allegations involving staff members of the ruling Liberal party will report its findings by November, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said on Friday. Three female employees of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal party last month said they had been raped by the same man in 2019 and 2020. The man they accused also worked for the party, but has left since.

So far, one of the alleged victims has lodged a complaint with police after first going public with her accusation, without naming the man. The ensuing media storm has cast Australian politics and the Liberals, in particular, under a harsh spotlight. "The Parliament of Australia should set the standard for the nation," Birmingham told reporters in Adelaide, the state capital of South Australia, amid mounting public pressure for action.

"The Parliament of Australia should reflect best practice in the prevention of, and response to, any instances of bullying, sexual harassment, or sexual assault." No timetable has yet been set for any hearings, which could further fuel pressure on lawmakers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government has been rocked by the series of complaints, which is expected to weigh on public support. On Wednesday, Attorney-General Christian Porter, the country's chief law officer, identified himself as the subject of a historical rape allegation, declaring his innocence and strongly denying the claim.

A day earlier, police in New South Wales state, where the alleged assault occurred 33 years ago, said there was insufficient evidence to investigate the claim and closed the matter. The alleged victim had not made a formal statement to police detailing her account. She committed suicide last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Advisers of New York governor pushed for changes in nursing home deaths report - papers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos top advisers had successfully pushed the states health officials to strip a public report of data that showed more nursing-home residents had died of COVID-19 than acknowledged by the administration, the Wall...

PM Modi, Shah greet Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Prad...

Athletic beats Levante, will play in consecutive Copa finals

Athletic Bilbao will have a chance to win two Copa del Rey titles in a two-week span next month.The Basque Country club reached this seasons final on Thursday by defeating Levante 2-1 in extra time, setting up an April 17 final against Barc...

Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury

Barcelona captain Gerard Piqu is facing another spell on the sidelines after spraining a ligament in his right knee, the club said Thursday.Piqu sustained the injury in the teams 3-0 win over Sevilla in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021