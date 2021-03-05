Left Menu

Biden, Guatemalan President Giammattei spoke on addressing impact of migration, hurricanes

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 09:34 IST
Biden, Guatemalan President Giammattei spoke on addressing impact of migration, hurricanes

U.S. President Joe Biden and President Alejandro Giammattei Falla of Guatemala on Thursday discussed efforts to address the impact of hurricanes Eta and Iota, and committed to addressing the root causes of migration, the White House said. "Both Presidents agreed for their respective teams to meet in the coming weeks to develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration", the White House said in a release of the read out of the talks between the leaders on Thursday.

"We talked about the importance of strengthening cooperation as strategic allies to generate prosperity in Guatemala, combat drug trafficking, corruption and thus reduce irregular migration," Giammattei said separately in a Twitter post earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Advisers of New York governor pushed for changes in nursing home deaths report - papers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos top advisers had successfully pushed the states health officials to strip a public report of data that showed more nursing-home residents had died of COVID-19 than acknowledged by the administration, the Wall...

PM Modi, Shah greet Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Prad...

Athletic beats Levante, will play in consecutive Copa finals

Athletic Bilbao will have a chance to win two Copa del Rey titles in a two-week span next month.The Basque Country club reached this seasons final on Thursday by defeating Levante 2-1 in extra time, setting up an April 17 final against Barc...

Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury

Barcelona captain Gerard Piqu is facing another spell on the sidelines after spraining a ligament in his right knee, the club said Thursday.Piqu sustained the injury in the teams 3-0 win over Sevilla in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021