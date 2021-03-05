One held for cheating job seekers in Navi Mumbai

A man has been arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of getting them jobs in private firms, police said on Friday.

The arrested man was identified as Anjanikumar Singh and a hunt is on to nab his associates and others involved in the job racket, a police release said.

Singh, nabbed on Tuesday, and other accused cheated people by promising them jobs at airports and in companies providing services related to security, housekeeping and accountancy, the release said.

They collected money from the victims but did not provide them the promised jobs, the police said.

The Vashi police in Navi Mumbai started an investigation after registering an FIR under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) on a complaint lodged by one of the job seekers who was cheated of over Rs 1 lakh, the release said.

The police were trying to find out as to how many job seekers were cheated and the amount involved in the racket, it added.

