16,838 new coronavirus infections in India, 113 deaths in last 24 hrs
As many as 16,838 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 09:51 IST
As many as 16,838 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With 13,819 new discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,08,39,894.
The country's coronavirus tally has reached 1,11,73,761 including 1,76,319 active infections while the death toll has mounted to 1,57,548. According to the health ministry, a total of 1,80,05,503 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.
Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected COVID-19 state in India with 86,359 active cases, followed by Kerala with 44,734 active infections. A total of 21,99,40,742 samples tested for COVID-19 up to March 4, 2021, of these, 7,61,834 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- health ministry
- India
- Union Health Ministry
ALSO READ
Metroman E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party's Kerala unit chief
Metro man E Sreedharan says will contest Kerala Assembly polls if BJP asks
High flying Gokulam Kerala face tricky test against Indian Arrows
Row erupts in Kerala over CPI-M leader's comment on communalism
Kerala Students Union protest over PSC rank list issue turns violent