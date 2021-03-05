16,838 new coronavirus infections in India, 113 deaths in last 24 hrs

As many as 16,838 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With 13,819 new discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,08,39,894.

The country's coronavirus tally has reached 1,11,73,761 including 1,76,319 active infections while the death toll has mounted to 1,57,548. According to the health ministry, a total of 1,80,05,503 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected COVID-19 state in India with 86,359 active cases, followed by Kerala with 44,734 active infections. A total of 21,99,40,742 samples tested for COVID-19 up to March 4, 2021, of these, 7,61,834 samples were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

