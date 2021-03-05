Left Menu

Rugby league-NRL star Addo-Carr avoids conviction for firearms charge

Melbourne Storm winger Addo-Carr posted a video of himself firing the gun on social media last year, leading to an investigation by police in Australia's eastern state of New South Wales. Addo-Carr, 25, was given a 12-month probation period by Magistrate Allison Hawkins after pleading guilty to the charge at Taree Local Court in northern New South Wales.

Australian rugby league international Josh Addo-Carr has avoided conviction on a firearms charge after discharging a shot-gun during a camping trip with South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell. Melbourne Storm winger Addo-Carr posted a video of himself firing the gun on social media last year, leading to an investigation by police in Australia's eastern state of New South Wales.

Addo-Carr, 25, was given a 12-month probation period by Magistrate Allison Hawkins after pleading guilty to the charge at Taree Local Court in northern New South Wales. Addo-Carr also avoided conviction on a separate charge related to breaching social distancing orders by going camping at Mitchell's property with a group of friends.

Hawkins said the decision to take the trip during a COVID-19 lockdown "could have been perceived by some as insulting." "It was, in fact, the wrong thing to do to have such an adventure," local media quoted Hawkins as saying.

Addo-Carr's lawyer Elias Tabchouri said they were "very happy" with the outcome. "His actions, he's been very apologetic for them, and it's time to move on with his life," Tabchouri told reporters.

Mitchell, who owned the gun fired by Addo-Carr, was given 12 months' probation without conviction by the Taree court last November. Both Addo-Carr and Mitchell were fined A$50,000 ($38,600), with A$30,000 suspended, by Australia's National Rugby League last year for breaching social distancing orders during the camping trip. ($1 = 1.2970 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

