TAKE A LOOK-China unveils modest 2021 GDP target, Hong Kong electoral system reforms

China on Friday set a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, and pledged to create more jobs in cities than last year on the first day of the annual meeting of the country's parliament. Beijing also unveiled various targets in its five-year economic development plan, including the aim to keep economic growth "within a reasonable range," reduce carbon intensity by 18% and average research and development funding of above 7%.

The National People's Congress will also pass a major reform plan for Hong Kong's electoral system that is expected to strengthen Beijing's grip on the city and further weaken the pro-democracy opposition. Following are the key stories: > China sets 'low bar' for GDP growth, pledges more jobs > China's parliament to delay Hong Kong legislative vote, overhaul electoral system > China to raise grain purchase prices, expand corn area in 2021 > China to cut energy intensity by around 3% in 2021 > China sets another mild defence budget rise for 2021 > China ramps up tech commitment in 5-year plan, eyes 7% boost in R&D spend > China says 2021 outlook 'quite grave' for govt revenue, expenditure > Former Hong Kong chief C.Y. Leung does not rule out return to post > Tencent boss to call for tighter governance on China's internet economy -state media > Concerns over China vaccine diplomacy "narrow-minded" - political advisory body > Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports at annual meetings -Global Times > EXPLAINER-What to expect from China's annual meeting of parliament > EXPLAINER-What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong.

