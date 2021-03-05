Left Menu

TAKE A LOOK-China unveils modest 2021 GDP target, Hong Kong electoral system reforms

Beijing also unveiled various targets in its five-year economic development plan, including the aim to keep economic growth "within a reasonable range," reduce carbon intensity by 18% and average research and development funding of above 7%. The National People's Congress will also pass a major reform plan for Hong Kong's electoral system that is expected to strengthen Beijing's grip on the city and further weaken the pro-democracy opposition.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:17 IST
TAKE A LOOK-China unveils modest 2021 GDP target, Hong Kong electoral system reforms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China on Friday set a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, and pledged to create more jobs in cities than last year on the first day of the annual meeting of the country's parliament. Beijing also unveiled various targets in its five-year economic development plan, including the aim to keep economic growth "within a reasonable range," reduce carbon intensity by 18% and average research and development funding of above 7%.

The National People's Congress will also pass a major reform plan for Hong Kong's electoral system that is expected to strengthen Beijing's grip on the city and further weaken the pro-democracy opposition. Following are the key stories: > China sets 'low bar' for GDP growth, pledges more jobs > China's parliament to delay Hong Kong legislative vote, overhaul electoral system > China to raise grain purchase prices, expand corn area in 2021 > China to cut energy intensity by around 3% in 2021 > China sets another mild defence budget rise for 2021 > China ramps up tech commitment in 5-year plan, eyes 7% boost in R&D spend > China says 2021 outlook 'quite grave' for govt revenue, expenditure > Former Hong Kong chief C.Y. Leung does not rule out return to post > Tencent boss to call for tighter governance on China's internet economy -state media > Concerns over China vaccine diplomacy "narrow-minded" - political advisory body > Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports at annual meetings -Global Times > EXPLAINER-What to expect from China's annual meeting of parliament > EXPLAINER-What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq weighed down by tech stocks; Powell in focus

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq slipped in choppy trading on Thursday as jittery investors looked to remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rising bond yields, while data pointed to a staggering recovery in the labor market.The numbe...

China eyes change in how Hong Kong's chief executive is chosen, official says

The method for selection of Hong Kongs chief executive needs to change, a Chinese parliament official said on Friday, as he explained Beijings plan for massive electoral reform in the Asian financial hub.The change will be reflected in amen...

Day 2: Rohit defends but India struggle at 80 for 4 at lunch

Rohit Sharma traded his natural attacking instincts for a cautious approach even as India lost three important wickets, including that of skipper Virat Kohli, to reach 80 for 4 at lunch on the second day of the fourth and final Test against...

Walmart's Flipkart in early talks for U.S. listing via SPAC deal - sources

Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkartis exploring going public in the United States through a deal with a blank-check firm, although a traditional stock market listing is much more likely, people familiar with the matter said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021