Former chief secretary Sanjay Kumar appointed MERC chairman

Former chief secretary Sanjay Kumar appointed MERC chairmanPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:44 IST
Retired bureaucrat Sanjay Kumar has been appointed the new chairman of the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), an official said on Friday.
The former IAS officer's appointment to the post was cleared by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray late on Thursday, he said.
Kumar, who retired on February 28 as chief secretary of the state, will serve as MERC chairman for five years, the official said.
Veteran bureaucrat Sitaram Kunte has succeeded Kumar as the top officer of the state bureaucracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Congress President asks Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to tweet on rising fuel prices
Akshay Kumar wishes Sajid Nadiadwala on birthday, thanks him for 'literally paying his bills'
Sebi cancels registration of Kolar Sharex, Rajkumar C. Basantani as stock brokers
Caste-based census not Nitish Kumar's formula, says Tejaswi Yadav
Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' to have theatrical release in May