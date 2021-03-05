Left Menu

Telangana reports 166 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 166 new COVID-19 cases, 149 discharges, and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:56 IST
Telangana reports 166 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 166 new COVID-19 cases, 149 discharges, and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana. The cumulative count of COVID cases in the state has now reached 2,99,572 as per the health department of the state.

The total count includes 2,95,970 discharges and 1,639 deaths. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,963. The recovery rate of Telangana is 98.79 per cent -- a little higher than that of the national recovery rate of 97 per cent. The case fatality rate in Telangana stands at 0.54 per cent while that of the country is 1.4 per cent.

As per the state health department, 830 people were in institutional or home quarantine as of 8 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, the country registered 16,838 new COVID-19 cases, 13,819 discharges and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of fresh cases, India's cumulative caseload has climbed to 1,11,73,761, including 1,76,319 active cases. The overall recoveries have reached 1,08,39,894 while the death toll has mounted to 1,57,548. According to the health ministry, a total of 1,80,05,503 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.A total of 21,99,40,742 samples tested for COVID-19 up to March 4 as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday morning offered prayers at the Lord Balaji temple in Andhra Pradeshs Tirumala district. Naidu, who was accompanied by his wife Usha and other family members, reached the temple through Vaikuntham Qu...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq weighed down by tech stocks; Powell in focus

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq slipped in choppy trading on Thursday as jittery investors looked to remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rising bond yields, while data pointed to a staggering recovery in the labor market.The numbe...

China eyes change in how Hong Kong's chief executive is chosen, official says

The method for selection of Hong Kongs chief executive needs to change, a Chinese parliament official said on Friday, as he explained Beijings plan for massive electoral reform in the Asian financial hub.The change will be reflected in amen...

Day 2: Rohit defends but India struggle at 80 for 4 at lunch

Rohit Sharma traded his natural attacking instincts for a cautious approach even as India lost three important wickets, including that of skipper Virat Kohli, to reach 80 for 4 at lunch on the second day of the fourth and final Test against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021