China eyes change in how Hong Kong's chief executive is chosen, official says

China eyes change in how Hong Kong's chief executive is chosen, official saysReuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:45 IST
The method for selection of Hong Kong's chief executive needs to change, a Chinese parliament official said on Friday, as he explained Beijing's plan for massive electoral reform in the Asian financial hub.
The change will be reflected in amendments to Annex I and II of Hong Kong's Basic Law, Wang Chen, a vice chairman of China's parliament standing committee, told a legislature session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
