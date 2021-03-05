China eyes change in how Hong Kong's chief executive is chosen, official says

The method for selection of Hong Kong's chief executive needs to change, a Chinese parliament official said on Friday, as he explained Beijing's plan for massive electoral reform in the Asian financial hub.

The change will be reflected in amendments to Annex I and II of Hong Kong's Basic Law, Wang Chen, a vice chairman of China's parliament standing committee, told a legislature session.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)