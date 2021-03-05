Left Menu

BMC raids Mumbai night clubs for violating COVID-19 protocols

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) raided two night clubs for violating the COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms on Thursday night.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:55 IST
Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) raided two night clubs for violating the COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms on Thursday night. The night clubs namely, R Adda in Juhu and Barrel Mansion in Vile Parle, not just operated beyond 3 am but also flouted all social distancing and pandemic norms. The clubs were over-crowded and people there were not wearing face masks.

Speaking to the media, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that the Covid-19 guidelines are in place but some violations have been observed in restaurants and pubs. "Detailed guidelines of Covid-19 are in place but still there are violations of the protocols observed especially in restaurant and pubs. The BMC and state police are taking strict action against the violators and we can see some control in the violations," Shaikh said.

Mumbai Suburbs BJP legislator Yogesh Sagar blamed the state government for the violations. "Not only in pubs and restaurants but COVID-19 violations are everywhere due to the nightlife in the state which strongly supported by the government," Sagar said.

"Violations are particularly seen in the constituencies of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Ministers from Mumbai," he added. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 86,359 active COVID-19 cases, 20,49,484 recoveries and 52,340 deaths so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

