Hungary PM says his party has separated from European People's Party, seeks new directions

Hungary PM says his party has separated from European People's Party, seeks new directionsReuters | Budapest | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:37 IST
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party and the European People's Party have "practically separated" and Fidesz is in talks with various political forces as it seeks a new group in the European Parliament, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told radio on Friday.
On Wednesday, Orban's Fidesz left the largest center-right political group in the parliament after the faction moved towards suspending it in a tug-of-war over Orban's democratic record.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fidesz
- Hungary
- Fidesz party
- European People's Party
- Orban
- European Parliament
ALSO READ
EU gives Hungary two months to change NGO law, or face fines
Hungary mulls restriction waivers linked to COVID-19 vaccine certificates
EU gives Hungary two months to change NGO law, or face fines
EU moves to fine Hungary for flouting ruling on NGO law
Hungary seeks citizen input on easing pandemic restrictions