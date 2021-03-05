Hungary PM says his party has separated from European People's Party, seeks new directions

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party and the European People's Party have "practically separated" and Fidesz is in talks with various political forces as it seeks a new group in the European Parliament, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told radio on Friday.

On Wednesday, Orban's Fidesz left the largest center-right political group in the parliament after the faction moved towards suspending it in a tug-of-war over Orban's democratic record.

