Left Menu

Rape victim commits suicide in UP's Sambhal; 3 held: Police

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:50 IST
Rape victim commits suicide in UP's Sambhal; 3 held: Police

A 21-year-old woman, an alleged rape victim, has committed suicide by hanging herself using a ''dupatta'' in a village located within the Bahjoi police station limits of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday, they said, adding that three people have been arrested.

''A complaint from the girl's father said she was raped by a man against whom a case was registered at the Bahjoi police station on January 27. The accused, Ashish, was sent to jail on February 3,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said.

The complainant alleged that the family members of the accused were pressuring her daughter to withdraw the case, due to which she was suffering from anxiety.

A case has been registered against the father, mother and brother of the accused, and they have been arrested, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay

Worried about continuing threats, the acting chief of the US Capitol Police has appealed to congressional leaders to use their influence to keep National Guard troops at the Capitol, two months after the law enforcement breakdowns of the de...

WEG taps Nokia DAC 5G SA platform for Industry 4.0 project

WEG Brazil has tapped Nokia for the Open Lab WEGV2COM project to accelerate the development of Industry 4.0 solutions using 5G technology, the Finnish telecom giant announced on Thursday.Commenting on the partnership, Marcelo Entreconti, He...

Aanand L Rai to venture into Marathi cinema with Paresh Mokashi's next film

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Friday announced his foray into Marathi cinema with AatmaPamphlet.Rai, who has directed and produced films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, has joined hands with filmmaker Paresh Mokashi of H...

Looking forward to scouting new players from IWL: Maymol Rocky

Womens football action in India is all set to get underway at the national level as the Indian Womens League IWL is set to start. The 2020-21 edition will take place in Odisha. Indian womens national team head coach Maymol Rocky expressed h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021