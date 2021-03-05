One killed as Myanmar police open fire on protesters -witnesses

Police opened fire on Friday in the Myanmar city of Mandalay on protesting opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup, killing one person, witnesses and media said. The young man was shot in the neck and died, media said.

Earlier in the day, a big crowd had marched peacefully through the city chanting: "The stone age is over, we're not scared because you threaten us."

