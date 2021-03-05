Left Menu

Taxi driver associations hold protest in Delhi against rising fuel prices

They give 25 per cent to the company as commission, and as the prices of petrol are increasing day by day, it is becoming difficult for them, Gill said.

Taxi driver associations hold protest in Delhi against rising fuel prices

Taxi driver associations held a protest against soaring fuel prices at the Barakhamba Road area of the national capital on Friday.

Kamaljit Gill, Sarvodaya Drivers Association president, said taxi drivers tied black ribbons on their faces and held a peaceful protest from 10 am to 11 am.

''The permission was for 80 people. However, around 200 reached Barakhamba Road, parked their vehicles and joined the protest peacefully without saying anything. We will hold another protest across the nation on March 22 and 23,'' he said.

Other than Sarvodaya Drivers Association, Expert Driver Solution, Rajdhani Parivahan and other similar outfits participated in the protest, Gill said.

Carrying placards, the protesters demanded that app-based taxis should be brought under city taxi permit as per a 2017 order of the Supreme Court.

''App-based taxi drivers charge Rs 6 per kilometre. They give 25 per cent to the company as commission, and as the prices of petrol are increasing day by day, it is becoming difficult for them,'' Gill said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

