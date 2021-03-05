Maha: Two booked for duping man in currency exchange deal

A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 3 lakh in a currency exchange deal in Maharashtras Thane city, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the victim was approached by a man, who allegedly offered USD in exchange of Indian Rupee.

On February 27, the accused met the victim at Kopri area with a packet, which he claimed contained 1,440 USD and exchanged the parcel with him in return of Rs 3 lakh cash, an official said.

When the victim opened the packet after the accused left the scene, he was shocked to find cuttings of waste paper shaped like USDs, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against two persons under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

