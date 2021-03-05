Moldova is first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX

Moldova is first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines under COVAXReuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:36 IST
Moldova became the first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX scheme, Moldova President Maia Sandu said on Friday.
She said on Twitter the first batch of 14,400 doses arrived in Moldova last night.
