Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 15-year-old girl

A POCSO court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl around two years ago.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on 24-year-old Kalu Singh, a resident of Deoli, public prosecutor Suresh Verma said on Thursday.

In September 2019, Singh entered the girl's house and raped her, following which the minor's father lodged a complaint with police and a case was registered.

Statements of at least 13 witnesses were recorded in the court during the trial, Verma added.

