Body of man aged around 25 found in well in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The body of a man, aged around 25, was found wrapped in a plastic bag filled with stones in a well in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The body is suspected to be three-four days old, and the well in which it was found on Thursday is located in a field between Taraj and Bukhari villages under Sarola police station limits, they said.

A case of murder was registered under section 302 of IPC, and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased, Station House Officer Raghuveer Singh said.

He said the victim, who was wearing a black spotted shirt and blue jeans, is bald, and the letters ''AMK'' are tattooed on his left wrist and ''AK'' and an arrow into a heart on his right arm.

The SHO said there are no injury marks on the body, adding that it has been kept in deep freeze at the Jhalawar district hospital.

