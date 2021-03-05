Left Menu

Maharashtra Governor receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:49 IST
Maharashtra Governor receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari receiving first jab of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Mumbai. The 78-year-old took the dose in the second phase of the nation-wide vaccination drive that started on March 1. In this phase, those over the age of 60 and people aged 45 and above with co-morbid conditions are eligible for the vaccine.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst COVID-19 affected states in the country. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 86,359 active COVID-19 cases in the state. 20,49,484 recoveries and 52,340 deaths have been reported so far. Several other leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have received their first shots of the vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2. According to the health ministry, a total of 1,80,05,503 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO sees Ebola risk as "very high" for Guinea's neighbours

World Health Organization officials said on Friday the risk of an Ebola outbreak spreading to Guineas neighbours was very high and that some of those countries were not prepared for vaccination campaigns.WHOs Guinea representative Georges A...

Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House

The White House has said that the situation on the ground in Myanmar is troubling and the Biden administration has been working closely with its partners in the region.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news c...

Nigerian supplying drugs to celebrities nabbed in Bengaluru

A Nigerian drug peddler, who was supplying drugs to celebrities here, has been arrested with 500 grams of Ecstasy crystals worth Rs 40 lakh, police said.According to police, 43-year old Ugochukwu Victor, a native of Old Yaba in Logas state,...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip as bond sell-off after Powell speech keeps investors on edge

Emerging market stocks hit two-month lows on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields rose further after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said their recent spike did not warrant action yet, while Russias rouble firmed due to surging oil prices....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021