Left Menu

Examine measures in pending legislation for regulation of online health service aggregators: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to examine measures in pending legislation for the regulation of online health service aggregators.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:55 IST
Examine measures in pending legislation for regulation of online health service aggregators: HC to Delhi govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to examine measures in pending legislation for the regulation of online health service aggregators.

While hearing a contempt plea against the Delhi government, ICMR, and others for not regulating online aggregators, a bench of Justice Najmi Waziri also asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government to clarify if all labs which are being utilised by GNCTD for conducting its COVID tests are accredited. The Bench also asked the government about how many accredited labs and those without accreditation are functioning in Delhi.

The next hearing in the matter is on March 12, 2021. Appearing for petitioner Dr Rohit Jain, Advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi alleged that no action has been taken by the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) and there is a "grave" violation of the Supreme Court's order.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had sought the response of all respondents in a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings for allegedly not complying with the court's order to take action against illegal online health service aggregators operating in Delhi and regulate online pathological labs. Petitioner Dr Rohit Jain through the petition had stated that the Court on August 6 directed that "the concerned respondent authorities to initiate action in accordance with law against any illegal online health service aggregators operating in Delhi in violation of the applicable law including the Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulations) Act, 2010, if applicable, or in violation of any rules, regulations or government policies applicable to the facts of the case. Action will be initiated in accordance with law against such violators of the law as expeditiously as possible and practicable, after giving an adequate opportunity of being heard to the concerned parties".

The petitioner alleged that the top officials of respondents are equally responsible for restraining the illegal practices of online aggregators. The plea also stated that several illegal online aggregators are advertising freely by offering attractive packages for body check-ups including the test for Covid-19 through SMSs or various online modes.

The petitioner submitted it is an extremely serious issue that the online aggregators are operating without any authorisation and approval. "Besides, these online aggregators are not accredited by any accreditation agency. The existence of such illegal online diagnostic aggregators are posing serious health challenges as a large number of people are falling prey to the attractive health packages being offered by these illegal online aggregators," read the plea.

"The acts of respondents clearly constitute the contempt of the court and appropriate contempt proceedings should be initiated against them for acting against the order dated August 6, of this Court. It is further alleged that the respondents' officials have been playing with the precious lives of innocent people by promoting unqualified, unregistered medical practitioners to sign the pathological report and exposing the common people to the mercy of untrained and highly incompetent medical/pathological professional," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope Francis departs Rome for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis headed to Iraq on Friday for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2012, and said he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because the country had suffered so much for so long. An Alitalia plane carrying him,...

WHO sees Ebola risk as "very high" for Guinea's neighbours

World Health Organization officials said on Friday the risk of an Ebola outbreak spreading to Guineas neighbours was very high and that some of those countries were not prepared for vaccination campaigns.WHOs Guinea representative Georges A...

Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House

The White House has said that the situation on the ground in Myanmar is troubling and the Biden administration has been working closely with its partners in the region.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news c...

Nigerian supplying drugs to celebrities nabbed in Bengaluru

A Nigerian drug peddler, who was supplying drugs to celebrities here, has been arrested with 500 grams of Ecstasy crystals worth Rs 40 lakh, police said.According to police, 43-year old Ugochukwu Victor, a native of Old Yaba in Logas state,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021