Left Menu

Hong Kong police arrest 12 in stock manipulation scheme

Hong Kong police have arrested 12 people for running a stock manipulation scheme that duped investors on social media into buying shares at inflated prices before the stock was dumped, authorities said on Friday. Raids across Hong Kong this week in a joint investigation by police and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) led to the arrests, although no formal charges have yet been made, and the freezing of assets of up to HK$900 million.

Reuters | Hong Hong | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:56 IST
Hong Kong police arrest 12 in stock manipulation scheme
Representative Image Image Credit:

Hong Kong police have arrested 12 people for running a stock manipulation scheme that duped investors on social media into buying shares at inflated prices before the stock was dumped, authorities said on Friday.

Raids across Hong Kong this week in a joint investigation by police and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) led to the arrests, although no formal charges have yet been made, and the freezing of assets of up to HK$900 million. "Our estimate is there is a large number of victims but many of those victims might not want to come forward because they might feel embarrassed about being duped in this way," Ashley Alder, the chief executive of SFC, told a news conference.

Police said the 12 arrested ran schemes on platforms such as WeChat by posing as investment professionals offering stock tips and insider information and targeted retail investors to buy small, mostly illiquid stocks. The role of social media in the manipulation of stock markets has drawn increased scrutiny worldwide following the GameStop saga in the United States.

Shares of the firm soared since January after Reddit users banded together to squeeze hedge funds that had bet against the video game retailer and other companies. The stocks that figured in the Hong Kong scam were listed on the main and GEM boards of the city's exchange, and generally drew little investor interest soon after their IPOs, Alder said.

Police said the groups boosted the impression of authenticity by posting pictures of well-known stock commentators and their comments. More cases are under investigation, the SFC said, adding that similar scams had been the focus of 300 complaints since the middle of last year.

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO sees Ebola risk as "very high" for Guinea's neighbours

World Health Organization officials said on Friday the risk of an Ebola outbreak spreading to Guineas neighbours was very high and that some of those countries were not prepared for vaccination campaigns.WHOs Guinea representative Georges A...

Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House

The White House has said that the situation on the ground in Myanmar is troubling and the Biden administration has been working closely with its partners in the region.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news c...

Nigerian supplying drugs to celebrities nabbed in Bengaluru

A Nigerian drug peddler, who was supplying drugs to celebrities here, has been arrested with 500 grams of Ecstasy crystals worth Rs 40 lakh, police said.According to police, 43-year old Ugochukwu Victor, a native of Old Yaba in Logas state,...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip as bond sell-off after Powell speech keeps investors on edge

Emerging market stocks hit two-month lows on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields rose further after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said their recent spike did not warrant action yet, while Russias rouble firmed due to surging oil prices....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021