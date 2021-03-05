Left Menu

Centre's regulations don't have provisions to take action against digital platforms: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said the Centres guidelines on regulating social media do not have any provision for taking appropriate action against digital platforms showing inappropriate content. The apex court observed that the Centres regulations on social media are mere guidelines and do not have provision for any action against digital platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:11 IST
The Supreme Court Friday said the Centre's guidelines on regulating social media do not have any provision for taking appropriate action against digital platforms showing inappropriate content. It also granted protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over web series Tandav. A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Purohit's plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series. The apex court observed that the Centre's regulations on social media are mere guidelines and do not have provision for any action against digital platforms. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the Government will consider appropriate steps and any regulation or legislation on it will be placed before court. The court also directed Purohit to make Centre as a party to her plea. Tandav is a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Purohit has been accused of inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

