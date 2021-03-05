Left Menu

Iraqis gather ahead of pope's arrival

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:19 IST
Iraqis gather ahead of pope's arrival

Dozens of Christians are gathering at the Church of the Virgin Mary in Baghdad hours before Pope Francis was due to land in Iraq for a first papal visit to the war-weary country.

Men, women and children gathered inside the church early in the morning. Many were not wearing masks and sat close to each other. One man tapped his feet impatiently, as they waited to be shuttled to the airport in buses.

The papal visit has raised alarm among public health experts, who fear large crowds will inevitably gather to see the pope.

Iraq is confronting a worsening coronavirus outbreak driven by a more infectious strain that first appeared in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope Francis departs Rome for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis headed to Iraq on Friday for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2012, and said he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because the country had suffered so much for so long. An Alitalia plane carrying him,...

WHO sees Ebola risk as "very high" for Guinea's neighbours

World Health Organization officials said on Friday the risk of an Ebola outbreak spreading to Guineas neighbours was very high and that some of those countries were not prepared for vaccination campaigns.WHOs Guinea representative Georges A...

Situation on ground in Myanmar 'troubling': White House

The White House has said that the situation on the ground in Myanmar is troubling and the Biden administration has been working closely with its partners in the region.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news c...

Nigerian supplying drugs to celebrities nabbed in Bengaluru

A Nigerian drug peddler, who was supplying drugs to celebrities here, has been arrested with 500 grams of Ecstasy crystals worth Rs 40 lakh, police said.According to police, 43-year old Ugochukwu Victor, a native of Old Yaba in Logas state,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021