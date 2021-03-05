AIADMK releases first list of nominees for TN Assembly polls

AIADMK releases first list of nominees for TN Assembly pollsPTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:23 IST
The ruling AIADMK on Friday released its first list of six candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami would contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in the Theni district, his native place.
Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram here and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively.
MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
