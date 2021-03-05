Kanwariya stabbed to death in scuffle, 2 injured

One Kanwariya was killed while two others got seriously injured after a scuffle broke out among the pilgrims here on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vipin Yadav (22), a resident of Hardoi district.

The incident occurred in the morning during a fair at Lodheshwar Mahadev Mandir in Ram Nagar tehsil, where thousands of Kanwariyas gather every year to pay respect to Lord Shiva.

The accused, Amit (25), was with the groups that came from Ghushwaha village in Hardoi. He attacked the three victims with a knife during a dispute over a trivial matter, according to police.

After the incident was reported to police, the three injured men were taken to the district hospital, where Yadav was declared brought dead and the other two -- Rakesh Verma (20) and Vivek Mishra (23) -- were referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

