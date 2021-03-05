Six-year-old girl raped by man in UP

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man here on Friday, police said.

The man sexually assaulted the girl when she was playing outside her house in the afternoon, they said.

Advertisement

The accused, who is said to be mentally-challenged, has been arrested, Station House Officer of Kotwali Police Station Pankaj Mishra said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said.

''Case will be registered against the accused on the basis of the medical examination report. The accused seems to be mentally-challenged and he is being interrogated,” Mishra said.

He said the girl’s family approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)