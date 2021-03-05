FTSE Russell says will delete Xiaomi from global indexes on U.S. order

FTSE Russell says will delete Xiaomi from global indexes on U.S. orderReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:26 IST
Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Friday it will delete Xiaomi Corp from its global and China indexes in line with a U.S. executive order from then-president Donald Trump.
The removal of the Hong Kong-listed stock from FTSE's Global All Cap index and the FTSE Global China A Inclusion indexes will be effective on March 12, subject to further guidance from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
