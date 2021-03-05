Left Menu

FTSE Russell says will delete Xiaomi from global indexes on U.S. order

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:26 IST
FTSE Russell says will delete Xiaomi from global indexes on U.S. order
Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Friday it will delete Xiaomi Corp from its global and China indexes in line with a U.S. executive order from then-president Donald Trump.

The removal of the Hong Kong-listed stock from FTSE's Global All Cap index and the FTSE Global China A Inclusion indexes will be effective on March 12, subject to further guidance from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.

