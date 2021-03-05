Left Menu

Rajasthan CM gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:32 IST
Rajasthan CM gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. "Arrived at IDH Jaipur (SMS Hospital) here and administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Do not be afraid about the vaccine, it is safe, get the vaccine when your turn comes in with priority and motivate the people around you to get the vaccine too," he tweeted in Hindi.

After taking his first dose of the vaccine, he said that vaccination work in Rajasthan is going very well, "Around 2 lakh people are getting vaccinated each day in Rajasthan. This is due to people's confidence in State's COVID-19 management," said Gehlot. India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Passion points, current affairs, social change top conversation topic for Indian women on Twitter

Conversations by Indian women on Twitter spanned across a host of topics, right from passion points and interests to current affairs, communities as well as social change, a report by the microblogging platform said on Friday.Twitter India ...

$1.4 bn Cairn arbitration award: FM Sitharaman says its her duty to appeal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday indicated the governments intent to appeal against an arbitration panel asking India to return USD 1.4 billion to UKs Cairn Energy Plc, saying it is her duty to appeal in cases where the nations...

Pope Francis lands in Baghdad on first-ever papal visit

Pope Francis landed in Baghdad on Friday to start an historic four-day visit to Iraq, the first ever papal visit to the country.Franciss plane touched down at Baghdad International Airport, Reuters reporters said. ...

Guj: PM to address commanders' conference at Kevadia tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Saturday to address a conference of the countrys top military leadership at Kevadia in Narmada district, a state official said on Friday.The Combined Commanders Conference, a three-day brai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021