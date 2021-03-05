Rajasthan CM gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:32 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. "Arrived at IDH Jaipur (SMS Hospital) here and administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Do not be afraid about the vaccine, it is safe, get the vaccine when your turn comes in with priority and motivate the people around you to get the vaccine too," he tweeted in Hindi.
After taking his first dose of the vaccine, he said that vaccination work in Rajasthan is going very well, "Around 2 lakh people are getting vaccinated each day in Rajasthan. This is due to people's confidence in State's COVID-19 management," said Gehlot. India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Gehlot
- Jaipur
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajasthan CM
- India
- Rajasthan
- Hindi
ALSO READ
15-day handloom expo in Jaipur to start from Friday
Rajasthan CM offers chadar for Ajmer Sharif on behalf of Cong president Sonia Gandhi
Cop held for taking bribe in Jaipur
Pilot to address 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Jaipur on Friday
Rajasthan CM inaugurates schemes in four Assembly constituencies heading for bypolls