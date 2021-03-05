Indian killed in firing by Nepal Police: Pilibhit SP

Left Menu

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:42 IST
A young man was killed after the Nepalese Police allegedly fired at three Indians who had gone across the border from Pilibhit district to attend a fair in Nepal's Kanchanpur.

The victim's body is in the custody of the Nepalese Police while whereabouts of the other two are not known, Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash Yadav said.

Govinda Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pappu Singh, all residents of Bhumidan Raghavpuri Tilla Chaar village in Pilibhit district, had gone to the fair at the Belori market in Kanchanpur on Thursday evening, according to the SP.

The SP said the Nepalese Police fired at them following an argument.

According to police, one of them had said to have fled from the spot and returned to the Indian territory while his whereabouts and those of the other are not known.

''The Nepalese Police cordoned off them and opened fire, in which Govinda Singh (24) was seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries at the Belori primary hospital. The body is in the custody of the Nepalese Police,'' Yadav said.

Yadav said there is peace at the border with Nepal even as more police have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

Officials of the Nepalese Police are being contacted and action will be taken on the basis of the facts, Yadav said, adding that information is being sought from family members of the dead.

