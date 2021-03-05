FTSE Russell says will delete Xiaomi from global indexes on U.S. order
The removal of the Hong Kong-listed stock from FTSE's Global All Cap index and the FTSE Global China A Inclusion indexes will be effective on March 12, subject to further guidance from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement. Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:45 IST
Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Friday it will omit Xiaomi Corp from its global and China indexes in line with a U.S. executive order from then-president Donald Trump.
The deletion follows the Trump administration's placement of Xiaomi on a blacklist of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military, barring U.S. investors from holding shares in the company. The removal of the Hong Kong-listed stock from FTSE's Global All Cap index and the FTSE Global China A Inclusion indexes will be effective on March 12, subject to further guidance from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, it said in a statement.
Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Trump administration added Xiaomi and eight other companies to the blacklist in mid-January.
At the time of the placement, Xiaomi denied it had any ties to the Chinese military. Later that month, the smartphone maker filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government in response.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
