Left Menu

Maha: One killed by tiger; two hurt in sloth bear attack

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:48 IST
Maha: One killed by tiger; two hurt in sloth bear attack

A man was killed by a tiger, while two others were injured in an attack by a sloth bear in the forests of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said on Friday.

The tiger attack took place in the jungle under Chek Ashta of Pombhurna forest range in Central Chanda division late on Wednesday, said N R Praveen, chief conservator of forest, Chandrapur circle.

The victim Purusottam Madavi, resident of Pombhurna tehsil, had ventured into the jungle to collect some grass when he was attacked and killed by a big cat, the official said.

The victim's body was recovered by his family members on Thursday morning, he said.

Meanwhile, two persons were injured in an attack by a sloth bear in Jamanjetti area on Friday, the official said.

The victims identified as Sunil Lengure (30) and Mahadev Gudettiwar (35) are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not your bitch: Campaign against 'sexist' dictionaries moves to Italy

Contains language that might offend By Umberto BacchiMILAN, March 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Public figures from writers to lawmakers launched a campaign on Friday to change a leading Italian dictionarys sexist definition of a woman, wh...

Passion points, current affairs, social change top conversation topic for Indian women on Twitter

Conversations by Indian women on Twitter spanned across a host of topics, right from passion points and interests to current affairs, communities as well as social change, a report by the microblogging platform said on Friday.Twitter India ...

$1.4 bn Cairn arbitration award: FM Sitharaman says its her duty to appeal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday indicated the governments intent to appeal against an arbitration panel asking India to return USD 1.4 billion to UKs Cairn Energy Plc, saying it is her duty to appeal in cases where the nations...

Pope Francis lands in Baghdad on first-ever papal visit

Pope Francis landed in Baghdad on Friday to start an historic four-day visit to Iraq, the first ever papal visit to the country.Franciss plane touched down at Baghdad International Airport, Reuters reporters said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021