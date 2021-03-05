FTSE Russell to delete Luokung Technology from indexes, scraps Advanced Micro-Fabrication inclusion

Global index publisher FTSE Russell said on Friday it will delete Luokung Technology Corp's N shares from its global indexes, in line with a U.S. executive order from former President Donald Trump.

Luokung's shares will be deleted from the FTSE Global Total Cap and Micro Cap indexes effective on March 12, subject to further guidance from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, it said in a statement, citing the U.S. order.

Advertisement

In the same statement, FTSE Russell said the proposed addition of Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment to its global and China indexes would "not proceed as previously announced."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)