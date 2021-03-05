Left Menu

Cong protests at U'khand Assembly holding sugarcanes

The Congress Party under the leadership of state chief and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh on Friday protested holding sugarcanes outside Uttarakhand Assembly.

ANI | Gairsain (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:06 IST
Cong protests at U'khand Assembly holding sugarcanes
Visual of Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh leading Congress protest demanding increase in sugar cane prices. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress Party under the leadership of state chief and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh on Friday protested holding sugarcanes outside Uttarakhand Assembly. The protest was against Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP government's demanding an increase in the sugarcane price for farmers.

On Thursday amid the Budget session, Pritam Singh along with other party workers had staged a sit-in protest with the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders over the increase in prices, at the entrance of the House in Gairsain. The Uttarakhand assembly met in Gairsain on March 1 for its first session of this year.

Gairsain in Chamoli district was declared as the summer capital of Uttarakhand last year. The Uttarakhand government has planned to develop its summer capital in the next 10 years. (ANI)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Not your bitch: Campaign against 'sexist' dictionaries moves to Italy

Contains language that might offend By Umberto BacchiMILAN, March 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Public figures from writers to lawmakers launched a campaign on Friday to change a leading Italian dictionarys sexist definition of a woman, wh...

Passion points, current affairs, social change top conversation topic for Indian women on Twitter

Conversations by Indian women on Twitter spanned across a host of topics, right from passion points and interests to current affairs, communities as well as social change, a report by the microblogging platform said on Friday.Twitter India ...

$1.4 bn Cairn arbitration award: FM Sitharaman says its her duty to appeal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday indicated the governments intent to appeal against an arbitration panel asking India to return USD 1.4 billion to UKs Cairn Energy Plc, saying it is her duty to appeal in cases where the nations...

Pope Francis lands in Baghdad on first-ever papal visit

Pope Francis landed in Baghdad on Friday to start an historic four-day visit to Iraq, the first ever papal visit to the country.Franciss plane touched down at Baghdad International Airport, Reuters reporters said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021