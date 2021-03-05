Left Menu

Afghan suspected of stabbing 7 held in custody in Sweden

A 22-year-old Afghan man who is suspected of having stabbed seven men in a town in southern Sweden, leaving three of them in critical condition, was remanded in pretrial custody for at least two weeks on Friday.The Eksjo District Court added that there was a flight risk, Swedish broadcaster SVT said.

The Eksjo District Court added that there was a flight risk, Swedish broadcaster SVT said.

The Eksjo District Court added that there was a flight risk, Swedish broadcaster SVT said. The suspect, who was not identified under Swedish rules and who faces seven counts of attempted murder, denied any wrongdoing. “I have done nothing. I was at home,'' the suspected shouted at the beginning of the custody hearing and banged his fist on the table, Swedish media reported. The man, who has Afghan citizenship, was described by Swedish media as an asylum-seeker whose residence permit had expired last year. Local news reports also have said the man had a history of mental health issues. He is known to police for petty crimes.

On Friday, he entered the court room limping after having being shot in the leg by police Wednesday, some 20 minutes after the first calls of an ongoing incident in the small town of Vetlanda, 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden's second-largest city. Officers who arrested him found a knife in his possession. Police say there are five crime scenes in the town of 13,000. It appeared that the seven male victims were picked at random. All are stable, according to hospital officials.

At first, police floated the idea that the preliminary investigation could be considered terror-related, but later changed it to attempted murder.

