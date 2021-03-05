Guj: Woman, son die in suicide bid; daughter survives

Guj: Woman, son die in suicide bid; daughter survivesPTI | Anand | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:14 IST
A woman and her 12-year-old son died, while her minor daughter remains hospitalised following a suicide bid in Gujarat's Anand district, police said on Friday.
Tina Prakash Shah (38) allegedly administered poison to her son Meet and 15-year-old daughter, before ingesting it herself on Thursday afternoon, deputy superintendent of police B D Jadeja said.
The trio was rushed to a hospital, where the woman and her son died during treatment, the official said.
The girl has survived the suicide bid and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.
Financial difficulties may have triggered the extreme step, he said, adding that further probe will reveal the exact cause.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- B D Jadeja
- Anand
- Meet
ALSO READ
No successor to Ahmed Patel for Congress in RS bypolls in Gujarat
Vote for BJP: Gujarat CM's appeal to people from hospital bed
Gujarat Congress promises coffee dates in Vadodara civic poll manifesto, BJP objects
Chikkarangappa's final round 68 earns him victory at Gujarat Open Golf
Voters will establish Gujarat as BJP's stronghold, says Amit Shah on local body polls