PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:19 IST
Swapna Suresh made allegations against Ker CM, Speaker in dollar smuggling case: Customs to HC

Prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh has made ''shocking revelations'' against Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and some ministers with regard to dollar 'smuggling' involving UAE consulate officials, the Customs, probing the case, claimed in the Kerala High Court on Friday.

In an affidavit filed in the court weeks before the assembly elections in the state, the Customs said Suresh made the ''revelations'' in statements given to the agency under section 108 and 164 of the CrPC.

''It is submitted that in the 108 statement and 164 statement the first respondent had made shocking revelations about the Hon'ble chief minister, Hon'ble speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly and some Hon'ble ministers of the state cabinet'', the affidavit filed by Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Sumit Kumar claimed.

Suresh had also alleged that the Chief Minister had close connection with the previous Consul General of UAE and gave statements that illegal monetary transactions were carried out, it said.

''She has stated with clarity about smuggling of foreign currency at the instance of the Hon'ble chief minister and the Hon'ble Speaker with the help of the Consulate,'' the affidavit claimed.

The dollar case relates to alleged smuggling of USD 1,90,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.30 crore) by a former finance head of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat in Oman.

Suresh and co-accused Sarith P S in the gold smuggling case are also allegedly involved in the dollar case and had already been arrested by the Customs.

In her statements to Customs, Suresh had also claimed she had close connection with the Chief Minister and his principal secretary and a personal staff, the agency's affidavit said.

''She has also stated with clarity about smuggling of foreign currency at the instance of the Hon'ble chief minister and the Hon'ble speaker with the help of the Consulate,'' the Customs maintained.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by the state government challenging certain remarks in the order of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court while providing security to Suresh, currently lodged in the women's Prison and Correctional Home in Thiruvananthapuram.

Suresh had given a statement to the magistrate alleging that she had been intimidated by some people who were identifiable in prison while she was in judicial custody and warned her of consequences if she reveals the names of high- profile persons involved in the smuggling activities.PTI COR TGB SS VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

