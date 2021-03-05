Maha: Naxal weapons manufacturing unit busted, encounter on

A Naxal weapons manufacturing unit was destroyed on Friday along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in an inter-state operation led by a C-60 commando unit of Gadchiroli police, a senior official said.

A jawan sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with the Naxals during the operation in Maad area, some five kilometres inside Chhattisgarh, Gadchiroli Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Sandip Patil said.

A helicopter has been pressed into service to help the police team, he said, adding that a weapons manufacturing unit of the Maoists had been destroyed.

The operation has been going on in Koparshi forest in Gadchiroli's Bhamragad taluka for the past 48 hours and more details would be hand once the team involved reaches its camp, the DIG added.

