Left Menu

Guj: PM to address commanders' conference at Kevadia tomorrow

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:27 IST
Guj: PM to address commanders' conference at Kevadia tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Saturday to address a conference of the country's top military leadership at Kevadia in Narmada district, a state official said on Friday.

The Combined Commanders' Conference, a three-day brainstorming meet of top military officials, began here on Thursday.

''The PM would arrive here on Saturday morning to address the gathering. He is scheduled to leave on the same day,'' said a senior official.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Friday to participate in the conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leopardess found dead at private tea estate in TN

A partially decomposed carcass of a leopardess was found in a private tea estate near Kothagiri, about 20 km from here, on Friday.Some villagers alerted forest department officials who rushed to the spot coming under the Kattabettu range.Po...

Tackling drug menace among youth an ongoing process in Rajasthan: Minister

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Friday informed the House that the tendency of consuming drugs is increasing day by day among the youth residing in hamlets and villages of Bassi assembly constituency.He said the ...

Rupee falls by 19 paise to below 73 on high crude prices, strong dollar

The rupee slumped by 19 paise to close below the 73 mark against the US currency on Friday due to a stronger dollar and risk aversion in the global markets.The greenback rose to a three-month high against a basket of world currencies after ...

NorthEast Utd bank on magic run against Bagan in first leg of playoffs

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.NorthEast United was written off after their mid-season sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021