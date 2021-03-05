Pope Francis lands in Baghdad on first-ever papal visit

Pope Francis lands in Baghdad on first-ever papal visitReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:27 IST
Pope Francis landed in Baghdad on Friday to start a historic four-day visit to Iraq, the first-ever papal visit to the country.
Francis's plane touched down at Baghdad International Airport, Reuters reporters said.
