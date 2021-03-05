Polls: Flying surveillance team seizes Rs 4.97 lakh in cash

Erode (TN) Mar 5 (PTI): Cash totalling Rs 4.97 lakh has been seized from two persons in separate incidents in Erode district of Tamil Nadu in the wake of the election code of conduct.

The code of conduct stipulates that no one should carry cash over Rs 50,000 or prized articles as they could be used to bribe voters during the April 6 Assembly polls in the state.

Erode Collector-cum-District Election Officer C Kathiravan, in a press release on Friday, said the seizure was made by a flying surveillance team.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, the flying surveillance team, static surveillance team, video- viewing team, video surveillance team were patrolling round the clock in the eight Assembly constituencies of the districtfor the past six days.

The Collector said one of the teams checked a person near the Gobichettipalayam bus-stand and seized Rs 4 lakh in cash from him.

The seized cash was deposited in the Treasury and a case registered against him, he said.

Similarly, in Thayil Palayam village located between Chitode and Kavindapadi, another team seized Rs 97,000 in cash from another person, said the Collector.

