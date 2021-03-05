Left Menu

Czech capital Prague, Labour Ministry face cyber attacks

"NUKIB, together with other partners, including the organized crime unit of the police, is helping the targeted institutions to solve the situation and to minimize the damage," the agency said in a statement. It said that it would not comment further on the scale of the incident or specify which organizations were attacked.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:57 IST
Czech capital Prague, Labour Ministry face cyber attacks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Czech capital Prague and the Labour Ministry said there had been cyberattacks on their email systems but although the mayor of Prague said it was a large attack, he added the damage caused was limited. "There has been a massive cyber attack on public service systems. The city's servers survived the attack. An outage was made to install a safety patch to the emailing system," Mayor Zdenek Hrib said late on Thursday on Twitter.

On Friday morning, he said that the city's emails were working and that there was no need to recover data from backup systems. Labor Minister Jana Malacova told Seznam Zpravy news website that her ministry was attacked too, without giving further details.

The National Cyber and Information Agency (NUKIB) said it was assisting the attacked institutions. There was no indication yet who carried out the cyber attacks. "NUKIB, together with other partners, including the organized crime unit of the police, is helping the targeted institutions to solve the situation and to minimize the damage," the agency said in a statement.

It said that it would not comment further on the scale of the incident or specify which organizations were attacked. The attacks followed several attempts to hack state organizations in the Czech Republic over the past year, including Prague airport or hospitals.

The Labour Ministry plays a key part in helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as it distributes billions of crowns worth of aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leopardess found dead at private tea estate in TN

A partially decomposed carcass of a leopardess was found in a private tea estate near Kothagiri, about 20 km from here, on Friday.Some villagers alerted forest department officials who rushed to the spot coming under the Kattabettu range.Po...

Tackling drug menace among youth an ongoing process in Rajasthan: Minister

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Friday informed the House that the tendency of consuming drugs is increasing day by day among the youth residing in hamlets and villages of Bassi assembly constituency.He said the ...

Rupee falls by 19 paise to below 73 on high crude prices, strong dollar

The rupee slumped by 19 paise to close below the 73 mark against the US currency on Friday due to a stronger dollar and risk aversion in the global markets.The greenback rose to a three-month high against a basket of world currencies after ...

NorthEast Utd bank on magic run against Bagan in first leg of playoffs

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.NorthEast United was written off after their mid-season sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021