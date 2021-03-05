Left Menu

Rajnath Singh commences his two-day visit to Gujarat, visits Statue of Unity

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the newly-built Statue of Unity and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

ANI | Kevadia (Gujarat) | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:15 IST
Union Minister Rajnath Singh visits Statue of Unity (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the newly-built Statue of Unity and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Singh earlier today attended the Combined Commanders' Conference as well.

"Reached Kevadia this morning to attend the Combined Commanders' Conference. Started the day by visiting the 'Statue of Unity' and paying tributes to the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This place has now become an important destination on India's tourism map," informed the Union Defence Minister in a tweet. Singh visited the Statue of Unity along with Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Kadambir Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

"Leaving for Kevadia, Gujarat on a two day visit. Shall attend the Combined Commanders' Conference, where India's security situation and defence preparedness would be reviewed. Looking forward to it," tweeted Singh earlier today. On March 2, Rajnath Singh had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at RR Hospital in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

